NORWAY — The Mollyockett Chorus will present ’50s Memories and Music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the First Universalist Church, 479 Main St.

The chorus performs a show each year as an in-kind fundraiser for the weekly rehearsal space the church provides. Tickets are $10 for the benefit of the church.

The show is a throwback to songs written and performed in the 1950s. The costumes will be the finishing touches to bring back fond memories for many. And, since much of this music is still played today, it will be familiar to all who are interested in a fun evening of music. Simon Smith of Bethel directs the group.

Following the performance, there will be a social time with light refreshments.

The Mollyockett Chorus rehearses from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the church. Women who are interested may attend a rehearsal.

More information is available on the chorus website, www.mollyockettchorus.org, or by calling Jolan at 207-364-4102.

