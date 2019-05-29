LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters have one contested selectman race to consider June 11 and an uncontested Regional School Unit 73 director position.

No one is running for another selectman seat or a school director term.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office. The office will be closed June 11 for voting purposes.

Jeffrey Bryant and Jeffrey Roy are competing for a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen. No one took out papers for a two-year term on the board currently held by Heather Bronish.

Lenia Coates is the sole candidate for a three-year term on the RSU 73 board of directors. No one took out papers for a one-year position to finish up Director Denise Rodzen’s term.

Those who wish may write in a name on the ballot and must fill in the circle next to it or it won’t be counted, according to Register of Voters Dawn Young.

In the contested race, Bryant, a former selectman, and Roy, chairman of the town Budget Committee and co-chairman of the Planning Board, were asked three questions.

What do you think should be done to prevent vandalism at the skateboard park, and to playground equipment and other items at the Livermore Falls Recreation Field?

More lights could be added, bushes and trees could be trimmed for better visibility, installation of surveillance cameras and increased patrols would help, Bryant said.

Roy said he believes “that the more visible an area is then the lower the crime rate will be. Having cameras installed and notifications posted at the rec park would cut down on crime because enforcement action could be taken against perpetrators of vandalism.”

Do you feel the town should invest money to tear down the burned-out building at 100 Main St.?

“Yes, (tear it down). We did so for 15 Baldwin St., so I feel it would be appropriate to do so in this situation as well to ensure public safety,” Roy said.

Bryant said, “I believe if a landowner is not diligent with the property, that the town needs to do its due diligence and acquire the property and tear it down, to make it safe for the townspeople. Any funds used should be recouped from the landowner.”

Do you have any ideas to attract businesses and to improve the town?

Bryant’s ideas are to “work on creative ways to add money to the (tax-increment financing) account to help new businesses. Install an intertown playground for all ages. Encourage food trucks.”

Roy said “When a business looks at an area to locate to, they are going to look at the demographics and that means looking at the poverty rate, the median income, what services are already in town and what level of demand exists in the surrounding market. To bring more businesses to our town, we should focus on beautifying our town —for example, by cleaning up trash along roadsides — look into ways in which we can increase residents’ disposable income and fix up our roads and sidewalks.”

