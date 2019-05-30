Museum L-A’s Executive Director Rachel Desgrosseilliers. (Photo by Museum L-A) Museum L-A

  • Worker reunions and major Oral History project that now counts over 260 histories completed.
  • The saving of three major collections that have become national treasures.
  • The many successful exhibits of textiles, shoes, brick, music, immigration and who we are as a people.
  • Having brought people in from 42 states and 12 countries instilling tourism in the heart of the community.
  • The Kids as Curators education program established to help K-12 students gain hands-on experiences in life issues and teaching their findings to the community.
  • Finding the site of our future new museum along the riverfront.
  • Gaining the reputation of being fully engaged while asked to lead major efforts in our community.
  • Working with local businesses to increase economic development and entrepreneurial spirit.
  • Managing the organization through two major economic downturns, making sure never a bill went unpaid.
  • Most of all, the many beautiful relationships and friendships established through connecting history to today’s generations and honoring the great generations of our past.

