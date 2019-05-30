- Worker reunions and major Oral History project that now counts over 260 histories completed.
- The saving of three major collections that have become national treasures.
- The many successful exhibits of textiles, shoes, brick, music, immigration and who we are as a people.
- Having brought people in from 42 states and 12 countries instilling tourism in the heart of the community.
- The Kids as Curators education program established to help K-12 students gain hands-on experiences in life issues and teaching their findings to the community.
- Finding the site of our future new museum along the riverfront.
- Gaining the reputation of being fully engaged while asked to lead major efforts in our community.
- Working with local businesses to increase economic development and entrepreneurial spirit.
- Managing the organization through two major economic downturns, making sure never a bill went unpaid.
- Most of all, the many beautiful relationships and friendships established through connecting history to today’s generations and honoring the great generations of our past.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins’ top line looks to break out in Stanley Cup Final vs. Blues
-
Boston Bruins
Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist suspended for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
-
Opinion
Frank Ayotte: Don’t make the same mistake
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Julian Assange is a spy, not a journalist
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: 30 years later, the Tiananmen tiger still stalks communist China’s dragon