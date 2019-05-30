Age-Friendly Community Committee to meet

AUBURN — Auburn’s Age-Friendly Community Committee will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Hasty Community Center.

Members will discuss having volunteers to hand out surveys at the school department election on June 11 and volunteers for the beverage booth at the Great Falls Balloon Festival in August.

The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call Councilor Leroy Walker, chairman, at 207-577-2694.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshops

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Fed Cap-Lewiston , 1035 Lisbon St., at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5.

• UMA-Lewiston , 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, June 10.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13.

• Central Maine Community College-TRIO Student Success Center, 1250 Turner St., at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Lewiston Bridge Club to play

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club plays at 9 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

A partner is always guaranteed and all bridge players are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-754-1431.

Drumming group making a beat

LEWISTON — The Hand Drumming Group plays from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month, at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

All levels and styles of drummers can play, and they can bring their own instrument or try one of the club’s drums. The cost to play is by donation.

Food pantry seeks donations

AUBURN — The High Street Congregational Church Food Pantry has ongoing needs for the following items: peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking items, soup, crackers and toilet paper.

Auburn United Methodist Church collects items for the pantry. Donations may be brought to 439 Park Ave.

For more information, donate by calling 207-782-3972.

Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting.

The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church.

There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

