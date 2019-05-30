AUGUSTA — The Maine House gave initial approval Thursday to a bill that would ban single-use plastic shopping bags statewide.

The legislation, which gained bipartisan support in a 91-52 vote, will next head to the Senate for additional votes.

The bill requires most large retailers, including grocers, to replace single-use plastic bags with paper and charge at least a 5-cent fee for each bag. Retailers could use plastic bags that were at least 4 millimeters thick, which are considered reusable.

Opponents argued that the bill would result in more, not less, plastic going into the environment, because the thicker, 4-millimeter bags contain more material.

But supporters contended that Maine, with its long coastline and economic dependence on the ocean, needed to lead on the issue and join other states, like California, which banned single-use plastic shopping bags in 2016.

Twenty-four Maine cities and towns, including Portland, have enacted local ordinances banning single-use bags or requiring stores to charge a fee for them, in an effort to reduce their use. Proponents said retailers want a single ordinance for the state, as businesses that operate in multiple locations are now facing a confusing array of different ordinances.

Maine’s largest retailers, including the state grocers’ association, supported the bill to obtain consistent treatment.

Portland was the first Maine city to pass an ordinance that attempted to encourage consumers to use reusable shopping bags, by requiring grocery and convenience stores to charge a 5-cent fee for any paper or plastic bag.

Maine would join California, Hawaii and New York, which enacted its ban earlier this year, in prohibiting the use of the bags, which environmentalists say make up a large chunk of the plastic pollution going into the environment, especially the oceans.

