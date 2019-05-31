WEST PARIS — The West Paris First Universalist Church is nearing its summer hiatus from July through August. Summer worship services are offered at the West Sumner Universalist Church at 11 a.m. Sundays with refreshments following the service.

The West Paris church meets at 9 a.m Sundays and all are welcome. The June schedule is as follows:

June 2: “Where Joy Resides” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. Join in a celebration of the myriad benefits of joy through play.

June 9: “A Lanyard and Flowers for the Guys, Too” led by guest speaker, Maryli Tiemann. Tiemann is a 30-year member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, where she is Building and Grounds Committee chairwoman and sings tenor in the choir. A retired high school and college educator, Tiemann and her husband, David, usher for area theaters, practice yoga, hike and gather with friends, their son and his family.

June 16: “Flower Communion” led by Stephenson. At this last service, she will tell the story of the origins of the Flower Communion and celebrate a Flower Communion. Parishioners are invited to bring flowers.

June 23: The First Universalist Church of West Paris will attend worship service at the Mission Congregational Church at 9 a.m., with refreshments following the service.

The West Sumner Universalist Church summer schedule of worship services is as follows: July 7, Marilyn Hammond; July 14, Cindy Reedy; July 21, Silver Moor Leaman; July 28, Anita White; Aug. 4, Rodney Abbott; Aug. 11, the Rev. Scott Jones (Christening); Aug. 18, the Rev. Dr. Fred Jordan; Aug. 24, Saturday, annual Whatever Sale; Aug. 25, the Rev. Fayre Stephenson.

For more information about West Sumner Universalist Church summer worship services, contact Pauline at [email protected]

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements, 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford, 207-674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations, visit http://www.uua.org/.

