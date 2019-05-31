FRYEBURG — Police say a New Hampshire driver faces numerous charges after leading police on a chase that neared speeds of 100 mph through Maine’s Oxford County.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said deputies observed the car traveling at 30 mph over the speed limit early Friday in Lovell. They backed off when the car neared speeds of 100 mph.
Deputies say the car eventually spun out of control and crashed into a tree in Fryeburg.
They say the driver, 20-year-old Hunter Coburn, of Chatham, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges including driving to endanger, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension and operating under the influence of alcohol.
Oxford County Jail officials said Coburn was released on bail Friday morning. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Health and Wellness and Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Announce Results of The 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race Sunday, May 26, 2019
-
Oxford Hills
NH driver charged after high-speed pursuit through Oxford County
-
Crime
Maine motel owner charged with abusing 3 children
-
Business
U.S. consumer spending slowed in April, Commerce Department says
-
The Rangeley Highlander
At the Portage Tap House, Things were Hopping (No Pun Intended)