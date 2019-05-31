FRYEBURG — Police say a New Hampshire driver faces numerous charges after leading police on a chase that neared speeds of 100 mph through Maine’s Oxford County.

Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies say a New Hampshire driver lost control of his car, crashed into trees along Harbor Road in Fryeburg and ran off. He was eventually taken into custody. Oxford County Sheriff’s Office photo

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said deputies observed the car traveling at 30 mph over the speed limit early Friday in Lovell. They backed off when the car neared speeds of 100 mph.

Deputies say the car eventually spun out of control and crashed into a tree in Fryeburg.

Hunter Coburn Oxford County Sheriff’s Office photo

They say the driver, 20-year-old Hunter Coburn, of Chatham, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges including driving to endanger, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension and operating under the influence of alcohol.

Oxford County Jail officials said Coburn was released on bail Friday morning. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
fryeburg maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles