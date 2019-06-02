Randy Easter, left, and Don Leclerc rebuild a bridge Sunday at the French Falls River Walk in Jay during a community cleanup day. The bridge is designed to float up but not float away during river flooding. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn
Justin Merrill, right, chats Sunday morning with Dan Hennesey about removing a downed tree at the French Falls River Walk in Jay. The two were part of a community cleanup day. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn
Linda Leclerc weeds and rakes Sunday morning on the French Falls River Walk in Jay. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn
Shiloh Lafreniere, with wheelbarrow, and Jenny Boivin work on the entrance Sunday morning to the French Falls River Walk in Jay during a community cleanup day. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn
