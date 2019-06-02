A wonderful opportunity awaits the city of Auburn as the state Department of Education has offered to provide more than $100 million toward the cost of the sorely needed replacement of the present Edward Little High School.

The long wait for school funding is over. With the vote for an additional, locally-provided amount of $14 million for special features, as approved by the Building Committee and several public forums, the new comprehensive school will spur renewed interest in Auburn’s development and growth, as well as providing for expanded technical, cultural and sports facilities to the entire community.

Auburn voters should not pass up this great opportunity. I encourage residents to vote at the polls on June 11 or by absentee ballot with a “yes” vote for both Questions 1 and 2.

Ralph Tuttle, Auburn

< Previous

Next >