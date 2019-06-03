Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Kevin Levesque, 29, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:29 p.m. Saturday on Sawyer Road in Greene.

• Mariah St. Amant, 36, of Winthrop, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:08 p.m. Sunday on College Road in Greene.

Auburn

• Dominique Deschaine, 32, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:20 p.m. Saturday at 702 Broadview Ave.

• James Berube, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:16 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Spring Street and Elm Street.

Lewiston

• Donald Bourget, 45, of Lewiston, on charges of criminal trespassing and drinking in public, 6:50 p.m. Saturday at 42 Walnut St.

• Lawrence Brayall, 48, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear and unpaid restitution, 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and Bates Street.

• Wayne Perkins, 39, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants for unpaid fines, 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 85 Pine St.

• Nurto Hassan, 24, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:40 p.m. Sunday at 10 Knox St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Maranda M. Chase, 35, of Auburn, and Agnes H. Farnsworth, 81, of Leeds, collided at 8:29 a.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue. The 2011 Chevrolet driven by Chase and owned by Dale A. Chase, of Auburn, received minor damage and the 2011 Subaru owned by Farnsworth was towed.

• Vehicles driven by Michael E. Black, 59, of Winslow, and Theresa A. Laverdiere, 57, of Lewiston, collided at 12:11 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. The 2015 Subaru owned by Black received minor damage and the 2011 Toyota owned by Laverdiere was towed.

