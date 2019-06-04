DIXFIELD — Skye Rogers took the win on the mound as St. Dom’s held onto an 11-10 win over Dirigo in Class C softball playoffs Tuesday.

Rogers also excelled at the plate with a double and a single. The ninth-seeded Saints scored five runs in the third inning and took the lead in the fourth with three more runs.

Eighth-seeded Dirigo’s Allie Dyke finished with a game-high three hits.

Monmouth 9, Telstar 1

MONMOUTH — Abby Flanagan had four hits and scored four runs to lead seventh-seeded Monmouth to a 9-1 softball victory over the 10th-seeded Rebels in the Class C South preliminary round Tuesday.

Flanagan had a double among the four hits and also stole four bases. Emily Kaplan contributed two singles and drove in three runs. Pitcher Mariah Herr fanned seven, walked none and allowed three hits.

The Mustangs are 12-5. Telstar finish at 5-12.

Lincoln 1, Spruce Mountain 0

NEWCASTLE — Katelin Tozier’s RBI single in the seventh drove in Madi Bradbury for the walk-off win as the No. 7 Panthers (7-9) defeated the No. 10 Phoenix (9-7) in a Class B South prelim Tuesday.

Grace Houghton pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight. Houghton reached base on an error in the seventh to get the winning run on base, and Bradbury came in as a pinch-runner.

Lincoln Academy advances to play at No. 2 Fryeburg Academy (13-3) in the Class B South quarterfinals on Thursday in Fryeburg.

BASEBALL

Wells 11, Leavitt 3

WELLS — Tyler Bridge had four RBI on four hits, scored twice and added an intentional walk to lead the sixth-seeded Warriors (9-8) to a Class B South prelim win against No. 11 Leavitt (7-10) on Tuesday.

Bridge’s two-run homer gave Wells a 2-0 lead in the first, and Matt Tufts singled home two more in the second. Wells added one in the fifth before putting the game away with a four-run sixth.

Hayden Barker added a single and a double for the Warriors. Eli Lind had two hits and an RBI for the Hornets.

