LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday night to hold a public hearing later this month on a proposed 15% increase to local sewer rates.

The hearing has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 18 at the Town Office.

The current rate is $65 per quarter, plus .0616 cents per cubic foot of water used, based on meter readings provided by the Water District.

The town’s auditor recommended in May that rates be increased 30% this year, 20% next year and 20% the following year — with additional increases in subsequent years.

Town Manager Stephen Gould said he thought the suggested increases were “horrific.”

Gould said auditors thought Jay had ownership in the Livermore Falls Treatment Plant, but once it was determined Livermore Falls owns it, the calculations changed.

Gould conferred with several people, including auditors and staff, and determined a 15% increase this year “will put us on track and give us a small reserve,” he said.

Next year, the town is scheduled to pay some sewer-related debt and will be in good shape financially, he said.

In other matters, Gould told selectmen the town was offered land off Route 4, behind Treat Memorial Library and the Post Office. The land is suitable for municipal parking, which has dwindled through the years, he said.

The owner offered about 3.75 acres for $90,000, but is willing to consider other offers, Gould said.

An adjacent property owner is also interested in the land.

Any proposed purchase of land would have to go before voters.

If the town were to own the property, it could be used for municipal parking and help local businesses.

The board also voted to close the Town Office on June 28 for the year-end closure of financial books.

