LEWISTON — The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council will be holding an event to recognize winners of their Anti-Bullying Poster Contest at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall in the third floor conference room at 27 Pine St.

LYAC will be highlighting the six student winners — three students each from Farwell and McMahon elementary schools. It is a part of their effort, Bullyproof Lewiston.

The presentation will also include the launch of LYAC’s “I’m a Kind Kid. I Don’t Bully” pledge cards and the showing of a brief anti-bullying video. Members of the council will speak on being kind to others and hold an open mic session, and there will be the poster presentations and awards to follow.

