FARMINGTON — An attorney for both the Regional School Unit 73 food service director and Strong Elementary School principal has filed not guilty pleas with the court in regards to allegations of drunken-driving.

Attorney Walter Hanstein waived formal arraignments and entered not guilty pleas in writing on May 6 on behalf of Director Dora F. York, 52, of Freeman Township, and on May 15 on behalf of Principal Brenda Dwiggins, 61, of Farmington.

Dora F. York File Photo Brenda Dwiggins

York was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and Dwiggins was scheduled to be arraigned June 18 at District Court.

A Franklin County deputy arrested York on May 1 on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence during a stop on Route 4 in Strong.

A Farmington police officer arrested Dwiggins on May 3 on a misdemeanor OUI charge on Perham Street in Farmington after noticing a defective headlight.

The women were each released on $150 cash bail from the Franklin County Detention Center.

York and Dwiggins are scheduled to appear in August at a Farmington court.

< Previous

filed under: