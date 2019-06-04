The Windham Town Council has chosen a Maine native now working in New Zealand as the finalist for town manager.

John Mauro, who grew up in Auburn, will be in town in a few weeks to meet residents and tour facilities. He will also be interviewed by department heads and have an additional interview with the council during the June 20-21 visit.

Mauro is currently chief sustainability officer for the Aukland Council in New Zealand. He recently helped create a 30-year strategic plan and development strategy for the city and region of about 1.6 million people, according to the Windham Town Council.

Mauro graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn and Middlebury College in Vermont. He was a policy analyst in the Seattle mayor’s office prior to taking the job in New Zealand.

The town council said it received 21 applications for the position and anticipates making a decision by the end of June.

