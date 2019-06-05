NORTH LIVERMORE FALLS — The message for Sunday, June 2, was titled “Easter is Over,” and the scripture was Acts 1:3-11. Last Thursday was the official end of Easter; it was 40 days after Jesus arose from the grave that He ascended to a Godly cloud in the sky to join His father in heaven. In that time, Jesus walked among the living, witnessing, performing miracles and instructing His disciples on how to carry on His work.

This might be the end of Easter, but Jesus is still with us. Because of His sacrifice we are saved from sin, we have the Holy Spirit in our hearts, and we know he has prepared a place for us to go for eternity. All this is waiting for you if you accept the Lord as your savior.

The hymns were: “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” “The Way of the Cross,” and “Alas! And did My Savior Bleed?” The choir sang “Fill my Cup, Lord,” and “At the Foot of the Old Rugged Cross.”

Events: Pastor Bonnie Higgins’ office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon; Monday Bible Study at 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study at 1 p.m.; Sunday, June 9, is the last day for Children’s and Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10:30 a.m. Summer hours and Music in the Meeting House begin Sunday, June 16, with music at 9 a.m. and Worship at 9:30 a.m.

The Food Bank donation for June is canned tuna.

