LIVERMORE — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, June 11 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to choose two selectpersons and two school board representatives. The annual Town Meeting will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at the Spruce Mountain Primary School, Gibbs Mill Road.

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien is seeking another three–year term. He is unopposed.

Brett Deyling is running for the three–year term currently held by Tom Gould. Gould is not seeking re-election.

Steven Langlin is unopposed for the three–year term he currently holds on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. No one is running for the other seat.

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said write-in candidates will be considered by the selectpersons.

At the town meeting, voters will consider a $3.98 million budget, up 7.3% from last year, which includes Androscoggin County taxes and the RSU 73 allocation. Last year’s budget was $3.71 million. The county tax went up $6,052 while the school amount increased $202,777.

The Selectpersons and Budget Committee differed on the amounts to recommend for capital highway improvements and outside agencies. Selectpersons recommend $395,000 for highway improvements which includes $25,000 to rebuild 5,900 feet of Waters Hill Road and $20,000 for cold mix. $350,000 is suggested by the budget committee, the same amount as last year.

The budget committee also recommended no pay increases for highway workers. Selectpersons recommend a 1% pay increase.

Selectpersons and the budget committee also disagreed on amounts to recommend for Area Youth Sports insurance and amounts for outside agencies. The amount for insurance has been put in a separate warrant article this year. The budget committee recommends $728, the selectpersons recommend $750.

The budget committee voted not to recommend any money for heating of the AYS building, the former Livermore Falls High School. The selectpersons recommend $1,000. AYS requested $1,250.

The article on nonmunicipal agencies is written so that voters can approve lesser amounts for the listed agencies. No new agencies can be added from the floor. During budget deliberations in March, Selectperson Tom Gould said he wanted voters to have a voice.

If all warrant articles are approved at the highest level, Livermore would be over the LD 1 limit by about $16,000. Voters would then need to approve exceeding the limit.

