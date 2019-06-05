LIVERMORE — Ben Guild is employed as a firefighter and paramedic by the South Portland Fire Department but also volunteers with the Livermore Fire Department.

Guild has been a volunteer with Livermore for five years and a firefighter/paramedic for 15 years. The 31–year old also has experience working with NorthStar EMS and Delta Ambulance.

An avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and ice fishing, Guild and his wife Stephanie have a young daughter, Julia. They have two cats and Sal, a yellow Labrador Retriever.

A Training Officer and Rescue Chief, Guild studied paramedicine at Southern Maine Community College and community paramedicine at Northern Maine Community College. Other trainings include wilderness EMT, critical care paramedic, nationally registered paramedic, EMS instructor/coordinator, Hazmat technician, low and high angle technician and confined space technician.

When asked why he chose this career Guild said, “I loved the television show Emergency. When I first took an EMT class with Carol Pillsbury, I was hooked!

“When you do the right thing, at the right time, and someone is better because you were there, it is the most rewarding experience ever.”

Guild does not talk about those experiences that might be considered his worst.

Developing himself as a leader and continuing his education towards that end is Guild’s professional goal.

Personally, he wants to grow his family.

