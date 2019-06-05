WILTON — The Select Board on Tuesday night accepted a $137,900 bid to purchase a loader through Beauregard Equipment of Scarborough.

The town will also buy a $35,000 Craig plow and wing for the loader.

The purchase for the Public Works Department hinges on voter approval at the June 17 town meeting.

“With what we have now and what we asked for appropriation, we have what we need and will not go over,” said Dale Roberts, the public works foreman.

The price includes a $20,000 deduction for the trade-in of a backhoe.

If money is approved June 17, the purchase will eliminate the need to use the town’s aging grader for plowing.

The loader will replace a 1995 John Deere wheel loader that will be used at the transfer station after about $2,100 in parts are replaced by the mechanic from the Public Works Department.

In other matters, Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Heinz Gossman said it has been nearly a year since renovations at the wastewater treatment plant were completed.

“We are really happy with the way it turned out,” he said.

Heinz said testing for perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid was recently conducted. Sources for the contaminants include laundry detergents, fabric softeners and carpeting, he said.

“I am told by inspectors we are the only municipality that came in below the 70-parts-per-trillion threshold,” he said. “I don’t know why for certain, but my theory is that we have not taken sewage for three years.”

Ecological Instincts of Manchester will conduct testing and environmental studies of Varnum Pond this summer, he said. The pond is the town’s source of drinking water.

“The testing they did last year showed the pond is pristine,” he said.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: