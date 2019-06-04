LIVERMORE — Maine State Police used ground-penetrating radar equipment Tuesday to search a specific site on Route 4 for evidence that could help locate Kimberly Moreau, who has been missing for 33 years.

Moreau was 17 when she was last seen at about 11 p.m. on May 10, 1986, leaving her family’s residence on Jewell Street in Jay.

She told an older sister and her sister’s husband she was going for a ride and would be back in an hour. She left her purse and car behind, but did not say if she would be with others.

Stephen H. McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed police were at the site Tuesday, using specialized equipment that has been used before in the search for Moreau and others.

The equipment can spot abnormalities in the ground, he said. The data collected will be analyzed and, depending on the results, police will determine whether to go back.

The property is in North Livermore.

State police searched a property last year on Strickland Ferry Road in Livermore.

The search is the result of many tips received over the years, which police have investigated. They will continue to do what they can to locate Moreau, McCausland said.

Moreau’s father, Richard Moreau of Jay, said the site searched Tuesday has been rumored for years as the place where his daughter was buried.

“We’ve got about five different tips going,” he said. “All I can tell you is the search is still ongoing because we have more work to do. We didn’t completely clear the site. One of these times we are going to be at the right place at the right time and we are going to find her. That’s all we can do.”

Hundreds of searches have been done, he said, and he will not give up.

Police said they have conducted several searches and followed up on leads involving properties in many areas, including Jay, Canton and Livermore Falls.

