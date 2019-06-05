RUMFORD – Eleanor Mae Touchette, 82, of Rumford, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Rumford Community Home, Rumford, Maine. She was born in Rumford, Jan. 18, 1937, the daughter of George and Elsie (Goodwin) Howe, graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford class of 1955, and served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Eleanor worked as a dowel maker at J. A. Thurston Dowel Mill in Frye, Maine, for many years. She was a member of the Rumford First Baptist Church. Eleanor enjoyed wood working with her husband and loved to spend time with her family.

She was married in Rumford on Feb. 18, 1961, to Donald R. Touchette, who died in 2014. Survivors include four daughters, Natalie “Lana” Reed and husband, Skip, of Mexico, April Arsenault and companion, Mark McCarn, of Sanford, Donna and Crystal Touchette of Rumford; five sons, Pastor Scott Touchette of Rumford, Donald Touchette Jr. and wife, Karen, of Rumford, William Treadwell and wife, Jan, of Brunswick, Darryl Touchette and companion, Denise Feliciano, of Oakland, and Craig Touchette and wife, Sue, of Westbrook; a sister, Debbie Gervais and husband, Bob of N.H.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her parents and several siblings.

A special thank you to family and friends for making life as good as possible for Eleanor and special thanks to Heather Cloutier and her personal chef, Brian Cloutier, for helping Scott and Eleanor through the hard times.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Rumford First Baptist Church, 112 Washington St., Rumford, Maine. Interment will be at The Old Frye Cemetery, Route #120, Roxbury, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

