RSU 26’s proposed $16.85 million facilities bond will top local ballots on June 11.

That bond would be used to make repairs and renovations to Orono schools, as well improvements to the track and construction of a new auditorium. The bond, spread over 30 years, would mean a significant increase in the mill rate; school officials have said the bond, which has been the subject of numerous discussions by the school board, subcommittees, and the public, would enable RSU 26 to continue to provide quality education in the years ahead.

RSU 26 voters also will be asked to validate the school budget vote, as well as whether they wish to continue budget validation votes for another three years. Voters in RSU 34, which includes Old Town, Bradley and Alton will face validation votes as well.

Bradley residents also will be asked to approve a municipal budget of $1.16 million, with $499,380 to be raised via taxation; authorization of town officials to apply for, accept and expend any special revenues the town may receive; and taking $30,000 from undesignated surplus, which would be used as the town’s match for a $150,000 project that would allow rehabilitation of the Village District sidewalk from Cram to Bullen Street.

Bradley and Milford also are holding municipal elections, with one candidate for one available town council seat in Bradley and two candidates for two seats on the board of selectmen in Milford. Nobody returned papers for a seat on the Milford School Committee, meaning that slot will be filled by write-in ballot.

