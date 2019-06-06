WorkWiseSoftware last month released a 50-state breakdown of the most searched-for ice cream flavors by state.
I know. You’re thinking, who searches online for ice cream flavors? But also, OK, tell me the goods on Maine!
Turns out we’re vanilla.
So are New Hampshire, North Dakota, Montana and Kansas. Wild child Vermont? Chocolate chip cookie dough. And Connecticut? Beer ice cream, which, who knew?
In early May, the same group also tabulated the most-searched coffee order by state.
In Maine, it’s cold brew.
This story was originally published in “The Buzz: Investment at Panolam and construction at Auburn senior center“. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 207-689-2844 or [email protected]
