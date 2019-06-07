BOWDOINHAM — A small single-engine airplane crash-landed in a front yard Friday morning shortly after takeoff, but first responders say the pilot and a passenger escaped injury.

The Piper Cherokee landed on a lawn near 36 Teal Road shortly after experiencing a problem during takeoff from the airstrip at Merrymeeting Field. One of the plane’s landing gear broke off during the landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will investigate the incident.

The plane, which was built in 1968, is registered to American Classic Aviation, according to FAA records. Its certification was up to date. American Classic Aviation operates a flying club out of Brunswick Landing, formerly Brunswick Naval Air Station.

