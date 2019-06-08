Jake Sullivan singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to give break a tie and give top-seeded York a 6-5 win over fourth-seeded Mountain Valley in a Class B South baseball semifinal Saturday.
Shane Pidgeon hit a two-run homer for York, which advances to face No. 3 Freeport in the regional final at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph’s College.
BOYS LACROSSE
