Summer’s here, and the time is right for dancing in the street.
Waterville Rocks!, the series of free and family-friendly outdoor concerts in downtown Waterville, returns this summer for its fourth year with regional acts featuring a variety of funk, rock, pop and Americana music.
This year’s concerts include Enter the Haggis, The Mallett Brothers Band, and Kat Wright in downtown Waterville’s Castonguay Square, which is sandwiched between Main, Common and Front streets. The concerts are Friday evenings June 28, July 5, July 26, and Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to the park.
The concert series will include a beer garden by The Proper Pig selling beverages and food for adults, and will also host the Stone Fox Farm Creamery Food Truck for kids of all ages. Waterville Rocks! is hosted by the Waterville Opera House, organized by cultural organization Waterville Creates!, and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts.
Kicking off Waterville Rocks! on Friday, June 28, the first concert will feature performances by The Mallett Brothers Band and Hymn for Her.
The second concert is scheduled for Friday, July 5, and is the series’ first all-female concert, including performances by Kat Wright and Katie Matzell.
The third concert is scheduled for Friday, July 26, and will include performances by Tinsley Ellis and Cold Engines.
Enter the Haggis and Tricky Britches will perform on Aug. 2 for the final concert. Enter the Haggis performed at the largest Waterville Rocks! concert last season.
In the event of rain, all Waterville Rocks! concerts will be performed inside the Waterville Opera House.
