A California woman who was trying to document her first lobster roll literally got a bird’s eye view of the sandwich.

Alicia Jessop wanted to snap the perfect picture Friday of her lobster roll from Fox’s Lobster House in York before she took a bite. She says she was focused on framing the sandwich with the Nubble Lighthouse in the background when she felt something rustle her hand.

She quickly realized a seagull had knocked the sandwich out of her hand and was already eating it.

As she was walking back to the stand to buy another $21.50 lobster roll, she realized she snapped a photo of the exact moment the seagull snatched her food. She posted the picture on Twitter, saying, “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Jessop says the experience and response to her mishap has taught her “people just need a laugh.”

