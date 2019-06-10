Bates College, Lewiston — Tyler Simmons of Greene and Samatar Iman of Auburn have been named community liasons for the 2018-19 academic year.

Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C. — Billie Rogers of Avon has been named a residential advisor (RA).

Arkansas State University, Baton Rouge, La. — James Riley of Lisbon was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Bowdoin College, Brunswick — Diego Andres Villamarin of Auburn was awarded James Malcolm Moulton Prize in Biology.

Ohio Wesleyan University, Deleware, Ohio — Amanda Hays of Winthrop has been awarded a spring 2019 Theory-to-Practice Grant.

