WATERFORD — Game Wardens found human remains near Deer Hill Road in Waterford on Sunday.

According to a news release, the remains were found a mile off the road and into the woods on Deer Hill Road in Waterford, near where a Toyota Rav-4 owned by Ricky Howard, 50, of Waterford was found abandoned Oct. 7, 2018. He was last seen by his family near his home Oct. 5.

According to a statement by the Warden Service, Game Warden Lucas Bellanceau with K9 Breezy and Game Warden Kris MacCabe with K9 Morgan located the remains near a bog in a thick spruce grove where the search was focused.

According to the statement, the human remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Maine Game Wardens, State Police K9 teams, Maine Association of Search and Rescue members (MESAR), Maine Search and Rescue Dogs (MESARD), ground search volunteers, equestrians search teams, the Waterford Fire Department and York County EMA members assisted in the search Sunday.

