Kristen Gauger, owner of Hidden Pathways To Healing on Main Street in Norway, holds her cat, Magic. The feline bolted from the shop May 30 and was missing for six days before being found at the Dragon’s Lair, a nearby shop on Main Street on June 5. “I can’t tell you the amount of people who were out searching for her,” Gauger said. “She sits in the windows. She brings people into the store. A lot more people come to see her than me. The people that walk the streets, they always stop and talk to her. I’ll come in the morning, and their handprints will be on the outside, and her paw-prints will be on the inside, touching.” Sun Journal photo by Jon Bolduc