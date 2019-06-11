Several southern Maine fire departments fought a fire Tuesday night that engulfed a restaurant at a well-known southern Maine camping resort in Scarborough.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away and the Scarborough Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page for motorists to avoid Pine Point Road near Bayley’s Camping Resort, describing the blaze as an all-hands working fire. Pine Point Road is heavily traveled at this time of year, connecting Route 1 traffic to the Pine Point neighborhood and Old Orchard Beach.

Photographs show the restaurant known as Seaside Square Cafe in flames. The fire appears to have been contained to just that building. The cause of the fire was not known, and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Scarborough Fire Chief Mike Thurlow said there were no injuries to campers or firefighters. He said the campground was fully occupied and very busy when the fire broke out around 7 p.m.

Video by Ryan Babcock

Thurlow said crews from multiple neighboring fire departments were able to contain the fire to the restaurant, which is geared more toward serving takeout food than being a sit-down restaurant. The restaurant was destroyed by the fire. There were no hydrants in the immediate area so crews had to lay down lines to access water sources.

Thurlow said firefighters were able to move several RVs away from the burning building, sparing them from damage.

“The crews did a hell of a job to keep the fire away from those vehicles,” Thurlow said. “It was a very labor intensive fire.” It took fire crews a couple of hours to bring the fire under control, with the Scarborough Fire Department reporting on Facebook that the fire, as of 9:30 p.m., was under control.

“Units will be on scene well into the night,” the Fire Department post said.

Bayley’s has been in operation for 70 years. Having hosted hundreds of families over the years, campground families were posting regrets and concerns on Facebook.

“So awful. We cannot believe how bad this fire is,” Jody Blanchard posted.

On its website, Bayley’s Camping Resort says it has swimming and fishing ponds, a heated pool, restrooms, mini golf, two restaurants, a poolside bar and a playground.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: