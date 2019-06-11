PARIS — Voters on Tuesday elected incumbent Christopher S. Summers and Peter Kilgore to the Board of Selectmen.
Summers, who has been on the board since 2016, received 149 votes.
Kilgore, a former member of the Budget Committee, Bicentennial Committee and the now-defunct Social Services Committee, received 126 votes. Carlton Sprague, a political newcomer, received 100 votes.
“I just feel it’s time for me to give back to the town,” Kilgore said. “I’m excited that the townspeople elected me.”
Added Summers: “It means three more years of trying to do the best I can for the town of Paris. I’d like to see (the town) remain quiet and as productive as possible.”
Scott Buffington, formerly a selectmen who did not seek re-election, ran unopposed for a seat on School Administrative District 17 board of directors. He received 180 votes.
-
Uncategorized
Police log
-
Opinion
Mark Wood: Death with dignity a slippery slope
-
Opinion
Betsy Sawyer-Manter: Elders, please be aware
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: The Democrats’ fairy tale campaigns
-
Connections
Community sales