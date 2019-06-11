PARIS⁠ — Voters on Tuesday elected incumbent Christopher S. Summers and Peter Kilgore to the Board of Selectmen.

Summers, who has been on the board since 2016, received 149 votes.

Kilgore, a former member of the Budget Committee, Bicentennial Committee and the now-defunct Social Services Committee, received 126 votes. Carlton Sprague, a political newcomer, received 100 votes.

“I just feel it’s time for me to give back to the town,” Kilgore said. “I’m excited that the townspeople elected me.”

Added Summers: “It means three more years of trying to do the best I can for the town of Paris. I’d like to see (the town) remain quiet and as productive as possible.”

Scott Buffington, formerly a selectmen who did not seek re-election, ran unopposed for a seat on School Administrative District 17 board of directors. He received 180 votes.

