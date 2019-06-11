AUBURN — Voting on the new Edward Little High School is underway at all of Auburn polls.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 tonight.

As of 10 a.m., three hours into the voting, turnout was light, said City Clerk Susan Clements-Dallaire.

“The turnout so far is just under 400 voters, 380. Absentee ballots, 270 have been returned to us,” she said. The numbers “show some interest. But it’s really a low turnout,” Clements-Dallaire said. She expected at least a 15% voter turnout, but based on the early hours isn’t sure Auburn will see that.

Auburn has 16,000 registered voters.

“But you know, it was raining heavily this morning,” she said. When it’s supposed to clear up maybe that’s when more people will come in. Some may have wanted to avoid the rain.”

Ward 2 at the Auburn Middle School was seeing a healthy number of voters, she said.

On today’s ballot are two questions on building the $122 million Edward Little High School, one asking permission to build the school with $105.9 million in state money, plus $5.6 million in local taxpayer money.

The second question asks for another $8.9 million in local bonds for a state-of-the-art athletic stadium and 1,200-seat performing arts center. The cost to taxpayers for both questions 1 and 2 on a $150,000 property would be $94 in additional taxes a year in 2023-24, the year the new school would open.

Auburn residents can register to vote today at the polls, the city clerk said.

Also on the ballot today is approval of the $45.3 million school budget, which is a 0.5 percent decrease for the school’s overall tax impact. The City Council and Mayor Jason Levesque pushed for a school budget that would not increase taxes given the new school decision.

