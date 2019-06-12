LITCHFIELD — The Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival is celebrating its 52nd event at the Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Thursday through Sunday, June 20 to 23.

The festival has a big stage built in 2010, indoor bathroom facilities, four free hot showers and numerous water hookups and electrical hookups. There will be several types of vendors on the grounds.

The Blistered Fingers Kids Academy offers a three-day music program for children ages 6 to 18. The focus is how to play, sing and perform bluegrass music. Students can bring their own instruments and will commit to the three-day program. They will receive a free T-shirt and perform a couple of songs as a group on the main stage.

The gates will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 16. Weekend tickets for each festival will cover four days of music and camping from Thursday to Saturday and Sunday morning Gospel Sing-Along and Jam. Day tickets are also available at the gate.

There will be several types of vendors located on the grounds and an extra large tent.

Performers include the Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Baker Family, Dave Adkins Band, The Company, Kevin Prater Band, Dreamcatcher, Third Harmony, Robinson’s Bluegrass Gospel Sun and the host band, Blistered Fingers.

Blistered Fingers is a fast-moving traditional bluegrass band from central Maine that travels around the northeast and eastern Canada. The band’s obvious love of bluegrass, their fans and field picking make Blistered Fingers a special group with their mix of original material, soulful ballads and hard-driving traditional bluegrass music with a little humor thrown in.

The Bluegrass Festival takes place twice every year and brings thousands of music lovers from all over the world to Litchfield to hear banjos, fiddles and high, lonesome harmonies. The event has something for all ages and has occurred every June and August since 1991. Directions are located on the flyers or on the website.

For additional information, visit www.blisteredfingers.com or contact Sandy Cormier at [email protected] or 207-873-6539.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: