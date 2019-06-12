DIXFIELD — Among the many scholarships earned and distributed at the Dirigo High School Senior Banquet on June 2 was the Diane E. Curtis Medical Scholarship given to honor the late Diane E. Curtis of Norway, who battled breast cancer for over 10 years but succumbed to the disease in January 2014.

The winner of the $1,000 scholarship for 2019, annually offered to an Androscoggin County or Oxford County student who wishes to pursue a career in the medical field, is Sophia Jacques of Peru. Present at the ceremony were Jacques’s parents, Stephanie and Corey Jacques, along with her maternal grandmother, Pattie Brown, and her maternal great-grandmother, Teresa Robbins, both of Dixfield.

This year’s recipient has been a stellar performer at Dixfield High School in several athletic teams, at least two of which she has been an all-star and has captained. In addition, she has been a volunteer in many community endeavors, including the Oncology Department at Rumford Hospital and working to help maintain the Appalachian Trail. In the classroom, she has been a member of the National Honor Society. She has performed well in all of the three “A’s” of her high school career: athlete, academic and altruistic in outside endeavors.

Jacques’ application was reviewed and, along with several other candidates, she underwent a personal interview with the scholarship committee. In pursuit of her desired nursing goal, Jacques will attend St. Joseph’s College of Maine in the fall.

