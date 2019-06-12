LISBON — The Moxie Festival Committee announced the winners of the Miss Moxie Pageant held on June 1. This was the first Miss Moxie Pageant held since the early 1990s when the event was a staple of the festival.

“We haven’t had a Miss Moxie Pageant for at least 20 years,” said Moxie Festival Curator Julie-Ann Baumer. “When Shelby Cash and Rachel Torrey approached the committee about coordinating one this year, we signed them up immediately.”

The winners across age categories are Junior Princess Lilith Surran, Gorham; Princess Antonella Jane Osnoe, Glenburn; Pre-Teen Miranda Torrey, Lisbon; Junior Teen Delainy Gillis, Glenburn; Teen Autumn Oxton, Nobleboro; Erica Davis, Harpswell; and Alison Lee, Augusta.

The winners will participate in the Moxie Festival parade as well as in festival activities. The event was emceed by the current Ms. Southern Maine, Jennifer Hinkley. Judges were Julie-Ann Baumer, Meaghan O’Leary and Keri Bojarsk. Contestants were judged on a number of categories as well as personal interviews.

The Moxie Festival, celebrating Maine’s official soft drink, is always the second weekend in July, this year July 12 to 14.

For more information, contact Baumer at 603-918-3640.

