TURNER – A Kingfield man who was seriously injured Tuesday after his van rolled over on Route 4 died overnight at Central Maine Medical Center, according to police.
Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said that Robert Konieczko, 68, was driving south on Route 4 Tuesday when he crossed the centerline, overturned in the oncoming lane and came to rest in the ditch.
Konieczko was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
The crash occurred near the former Murray’s Mega Mart.
Police are investigating the crash to determine why Konieczko lost control of his vehicle, McCausland said.
