Voters in Sabattus, Litchfield and Wales on Tuesday approved a $19.1 million Regional School Unit 4 budget for 2019-20.

Residents of Sabattus voted 62-35, Litchfield, 135-102 and Wales, 58-11.

The budget is about $54,000, or 0.28%, more than current spending. However, while the proposed budget stayed nearly flat, each town will need to contribute more because state funding for the school district decreased.

Litchfield will contribute $3.67 million, an increase of $100,000 from last year’s budget, or a 2.81% increase. Sabattus will pay $3.29 million, a $101,000 or 3.18% increase. Wales will pay $1.22 million, a $42,000 or 3.57% increase.

