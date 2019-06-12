LEWISTON — This year, LPL Kids is changing up the Summer Reading Game. The theme “A Universe of Stories” means there are spaceships, planets and stars, with all sorts of books to be discovered. The game starts Friday, June 21, and runs for eight weeks.

Readers will stamp their own journey in the summer reading binder each week. They will get a top notch for signing up, for making it halfway through, then at the end for finishing the whole game.

Reading will be tracked with a Leaderboard. The top three independent readers and top three family readers will get recognized each week. The top three readers of the whole summer could get their photos in the Sun Journal. Those who have a favorite book they are reading can put it in a spaceship and send it into the universe.

Those who finish six out of the eight weeks will get a T-shirt designed for Universe of Stories. Just for fun, each week will also have a suggested genre to read.

Upcoming events are as follows:

Thursday June 20, 4 p.m.: 4-H is hosting an astronaut training camp for four weeks, every Thursday. Twelve spots available, sign-up is preferred.

Monday, June 24, 11 a.m.: Steve Corning is bringing his comedic and juggling chops to Callahan Hall. Tickets available at the third-floor desk.

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.: Phil Smith is magician extraordinaire who will perform for the community.

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.: Sparks Arc is back for some serious fun with live animals at Callahan Hall. Tickets will be available two weeks before the event.

For more information, call the library at 207-333-6640.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: