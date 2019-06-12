Deering High outfielder Trejyn Fletcher and Oxford Hills pitcher Colton Carson headline this year’s list of finalists for the Dr. John Winkin “Mr. Baseball” Award, given to Maine’s top high school senior.

The other six finalists are Searsport pitcher Charlie Spiegel, Lisbon pitcher/third baseman Lucas Francis, Sacopee Valley pitcher Dylan Miner, Ellsworth pitcher Matt Burnett, Greely pitcher/first baseman Will Neleski and Waterville pitcher/shortstop David Barre.

Fletcher was a second-round draft pick who signed Wednesday with the St. Louis Cardinals. Carson, who signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Maine, is the ace of an Oxford Hills team that will take an unbeaten record into the Class A state championship game on Saturday. He was the KVAC North Player of the Year and threw a no-hitter against Skowhegan in the regional quarterfinals.

Each of the finalists were chosen as player or pitcher of the year in their respective conferences, or both in the case of Spiegel and Burnett.

The winner will be announced Thursday, June 20, at Colby College between the two senior all-star games. The C-D game starts at 3:30 p.m., and the A-B game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: