The Twin Cities are back to a single business-to-business trade show and it’s happening this year on June 20, at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

The Lewiston-Auburn Economic Growth Council had run the Maine B2B for 22 years before becoming part of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce last year. The chamber opted to change up the format, name and location.

Travis Dow, who had organized the B2B the two previous years, broke out his own event, calling it the Maine Business to Business Trade Show, and held it a few months later.

This year, it’s just Dow’s event — Maine B2B Business to Business Trade Show — and the location has changed from the Androscoggin Bank Colisee to the ice arena in honor of Auburn’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Dow will host the chamber’s Business After Hours at the end of his trade show, according to chamber President Beckie Conrad.

More details to come.

This story was originally published as part of “The Buzz: Denny’s reopens, a medical mystery and meet Warp + Weft“. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 207-689-2844 or [email protected]

