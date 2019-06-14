June 27: Following Atticus, by Tom Ryan, 6 p.m.

July 25: When Books Went to War, by Molly Guptill Manning, 6 p.m.

Books, Lines & Thinkers Book Discussions:

Books, Lines & Thinkers will host regular discussions at Loon Lodge, 16 Pickford Road in Rangeley, through the summer and fall of 2019.

Please contact the shop a day or two in advance of each discussion if you plan to attend.

FMI: Contact Wess or Pongsiri Connally at Books, Lines & Thinkers at 2513 Main St., call (207) 864-4355, or email [email protected]

 

Aug. 29: The Last Policeman, by Ben H. Winters, 6 p.m.

Sept. 26: Mary and O’Neil, by Justin Cronin, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: The Dirty Life, by Kristin Kimball, 5:30 p.m.

These titles are available in trade paperback editions.

Discussions are open to all and are free of charge.

Each meeting is independent of the others, and the public is invited to attend the one or ones of their choice.

