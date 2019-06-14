This week I’m gonna talk about rice. We love rice, it has so many different food properties. It is so delicious, naturally low sodium and gluten-free. It is the most common and the best source of food in the world. Rice as a primary staple consumed as part of a daily diet without any health concerns provides nutrition to many populations, it’s a great variable source of food. It makes a delicious alternative to potatoes and pasta and there is a large variety to choose from. Rice is used for dozens and dozens of recipes. It’s versatility should never be overlooked. It is often a prelude to soups, stews, stir-fries and casseroles, making it the best side dish to your meals and for everyone.

Rice is Rice? Some would argue this. I say Um mm No!, and What is Rice? To begin rice is a cereal grain. It belongs to grass species “Oryza Sativa” and “Oryza Glaberrima,” known as Asian and Australian rice. The Central Web of Science and the US Food and Drug Administration states the grain comes in more than 40,000 varieties in different shapes, sizes, textures, aroma, and color. It’s benefits, so well known for the excessive conception becoming the reason it is also found in pet foods, ingredients in cosmetics like facials cleansers and moisturizers, most diet supplements, and probably most pills you take every day. There is a world outside white rice and you need to know rice serves a different purpose everywhere. Did you realize there were many different types of rice? Here’s a mini table of 11 types that I’ve dabbled with.

1. Arborio–An Italian, short grain rice, is wider in size, has a little black dot in the middle, absorbs quickly, has a shape like an orzo, flatter but lighter.

2. Jasmine–Originally from Thailand, long grain, cooks slowly and has tremendous fragrance, used best with fried rice dishes making it the little detail that makes a big difference.

3. Basmati–Popular in Persian or Middle Eastern countries, elegant long, brown and dry grain, when cooked has notes of herbs, spices, cinnamon, dried fruit, also delightfully fragrant reminiscent of the Pandan leaf, all of which because it is held after harvest to age for best flavor.

4. Wild–Considered a grass grown in the wetlands near rivers and lakes. The grain reveals when cooked, a white interior that curls itself giving it it’s texture and natural flavor unlike other rice.

5. Rosemata–Grown in India, a medium grain, earthy flavors full of nutrients that when cooked should be paired with some sort of meat. Best with stewed proteins and curries.

6. Sushi–Traditional, medium grain, has a sticky consistency, easily handled, high in starch, cool texture, subtle yet distinct flavor, more superior to regular long grain rice, used best for making sushi but is amazing for any kind of rice bowls.

7. Long Grain–What most people buy, bland, but can be the easiest to work flavor profile, cooks well, sturdy grain, longer shelf life, makes exceptionally good Rice Pilaf, Mexican or Spanish rice, holds up well in soups and casseroles and is often found to make the best side dish to your meal.

8. Black–Similar to Red rice, highly boosts immune system, has good aroma, has dill undertones in flavor, spectacular visual on plate, gives your dinner the “WOW” factor.

9. Red–Long grain also usually found in Thailand, nice aroma, nutty and chewy, tasty despite the color, best used in mushroom based rice dishes, pair with simple protein, good starting point for novice cook who wants to experiment with types of rices.

10. Parboiled–The forgiving rice, not complicated to cook, can go from soup to normal meal, overtones of vanilla and nuttiness due being processed in the husk, steamed and dried, looks broken, the rice tends to separate, hails from Belgium, normally sticky due to being high in starch, but not as flavorful. Shorter shelf life.

11. Brown—High fiber, whole grain, smaller sized, usually takes longer to cook, earthy, more easily digested, has no trans fats or cholesterol, said to have a lower glycaemic index.

There you are, these are only 11 of the 19 kinds of rice that you really should know about. There are classified in many different ways since they are from all over the world. Who knew so much rice truly existed?

Though the types of varieties, subtle flavors and textures subsist in large capacities, not all are created equal. What you choose makes a difference. Personally we prefer the long grain white rice. It suits our style of cooking the best. So how do you know which rice to buy? The most popular in our demographics is the brown and white rice.

Both have similar properties, white rice is unfairly criticized and can serve as a better alternative to brown rice in some sort of situation, for example pregnant women and those with low fiber diets will benefit from the extra iron, folate, and magnesium found in white rice. The brown rice plays an important factor in the health of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, and contains higher fiber, has high minerals and more antioxidants and amino acids. Some plant compound have shown to help blood pressure, stabilizes blood sugar levels, decreases arterial stiffness, and could help improve colon health, used with whole grain diets, it has helped maintain a healthy body weight. Brown rice, has fewer carbs and calories and 2x the fiber and as you can see has properties beneficial in certain medical options. Brown rice is healthier than white rice but as far as the taste, the White wins.

The white rice is a starchy grain, enriched with added nutrients, including iron, vitamin B, folic acid, niacin, thiamine, all that was lost in the processing, also being able to convert carbs faster than brown rice, it has the ability to provide instant energy, regulate and improve bowel movements, slow down the aging process, boost your metabolism, immune system, and help regulate the digestive system, assist with skin care, protect obesity, chronic diseases such as cancer, some heart conditions and Alzheimer’s diseases improving cognitive dysfunction.

(** I want to add, while brown and white rice will not cure any of these medical situations, you have to think that all the vitamins and properties in rice are rich with the nutrients that are part of your daily requirements to live healthy with regular exercise and diet under the supervision of your doctor**)

Simply brown rice is more nutritious than the white, but the white is enriched and has more nutritional values and flavors better.

Many health communities view this as an unhealthy option, being the brown has been highly processed and still contains its bran, germ and just missing its hull. According to USDA National Nutrient Database, while brown rice only has its hull removed in processing, it is bland in taste, and is a good option for nausea, heartburn and digestive program. The white is processed to improve taste, extend shelf life, enhance cooking properties and is considered an empty carbs, but is rich with added nutrients. It’s connection to heart disease is still unclear and undetermined.

Some rice recipes request certain type but others are interchangeable. All rice is different and cooks or absorb liquids differently.

Your pallet will be happy trying out a variety of flavors. Making good rice takes a bit of practice and a little bit of knowledge, as well.

Cooking the perfect rice seems to be a problem… For years I could not make rice to come out as it should. They ate it, but I wasn’t happy. After trial and many error, I think I succeeded. I am offering some tips so you can make the perfect rice.

The 8 tips for cooking the perfect rice. As per Scrappy Chef.

A. Use the right rice. If you want a fluffy and tender rice that has separate grains, use a long grain rice. It really makes a world of difference. It has less branching starch and it won’t release starch that will clump together.

B. Rinse it before you cook it. Any types, in processing it gets coated with talc. This is inactive compound and it wont hurt or harm you, also rinsing it will help keep the grains separate, thus, a low H2o rinse equals fluffy rice.

C. The perfect recipe is 1:2, in other words 1 cup of rice to 2 cups of water.

If you want a PERFECT ending…I would recommend 1: 1 ¾ c. water. A little less water will require more standing time to absorb it’s liquids.

D. For flavor in the liquid, I add a cube of chicken base, or replace a cup of water with chicken broth for chicken dinner or beef for beef dinner dish. Add 2 tbsp. Of butter and 1 tsp of All-Seasoning or 1/2 tsp. of salt.

I add chopped onion, and ½ cup mixed vegetable, garlic, parsley. I flavor to match my protein.

E. The cooking. On high heat, boil your water, or broth and seasonings and add in’s, and rice, Stir, (this coats the grains, seasoning it) to boil, turn to simmer. Cover the top with foil and place your pot cover on top. then cook for 12-15 minutes on Simmer. DO NOT LIFT COVER…After 15 minutes, turn the stove off and let it steam for 15-20 minutes in a warm place. Again, no peeking!! This lets it absorb excess moisture.

F. When ready, remove your covers and fluff with a fork. * Peeking and stirring activates the starches and makes mushy rice.* If you MUST peek you’ll need to add 5 more minutes to your cooking time.

G. If you still don’t have luck at fluffy rice, keep trying, or try this quick way.

H. Cook your rice like pasta. Boil water, salt, rice together. On medium cook until rice is tender, 12 to 15 minutes, Drain the rice and return it to the hot pot and cover it. Let it stand to absorb the moisture. Again, don’t peek, once you’ve drained and returned to the hot pot.

I know it sounds weird rinsing your rice before cooking it, but your rice probably has been imported and traveled a long distance and has been packed and repacked. Rinsing it removes additions that might have gotten mixed in therefore you are removing excess starches which makes rice gummy and clumpy.

As always you can write to me at [email protected] I do want to Thank You, all my followers, those who recognize me in Farmington while I’m lunching and shopping, and in Strong, Wilton, here in Rangeley and come up and tell me how much you enjoy the column and how much you are delighted with my anecdotes and are learning things and give good wishes and sometimes you say almost make you want to cook again. I’m so happy you are following and will do my best to keep you entertained and amused…Happy Fooding and Happy Ricing! And the last words…

I’m just someone who likes cooking and for whom sharing food is a form of expression.~ Maya Angelou~

