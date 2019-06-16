FARMINGTON — A fire at Edgewood Rehabilitation & Living Center displaced more than three dozen residents and employees Sunday afternoon, according to the Farmington Fire Department.

Fire Chief Terry Bell said the fire, reported at about noon, was likely caused by a malfunctioning ceiling fan in one of the living center’s bathrooms.

Bell said more than 40 people were evacuated from the building at 228 Fairbanks Road. They were taken to Mt. Blue High School, also in Farmington.

The Franklin County Regional Communications Center posted on its Facebook page that staff from Edgewood, Northstar Ambulance, Regional School Unit 9 and several fire departments had set up at Mt. Blue High School to provide care for the Edgewood residents.

The fire was knocked down at about 1 p.m., according to Bell.

“The sprinkler system did its job and put most of the fire out,” he said. “Unfortunately, there was a good amount of damage to the building, from the fire and the water used to put it out.”

Bell said he was unsure when residents will be able to move back into the building.

“At least one wing won’t be ready for quite awhile,” he said. “The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services are here, and they’ll be able to figure out better when the building is usable again.”

According to the Edgewood Living Center Facebook page, “staff are currently working with other facilities to assess relocation options.”

