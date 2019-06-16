TAMPA, Fla. – Romeo Joseph Isabel “Joe”, 90, of Brandon, Fla. passed away on Sunday, June 2, at Lifepath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital.

Mr. Isabel was born in Auburn, on Aug. 15, 1928, the son of Romeo and Hazel Crowley Isabel. He graduated from Lewiston High School and Bentley University in Waltham, Mass. Joe moved to Florida in 1977 shortly before retiring from a 35-year career in finance with General Electric. He was an avid golfer and a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Riverview, Fla.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen Reynolds (Mark) of Pittsfield, Mass., sons, Timothy Isabel (Susan) of North Andover, Mass., Joseph Isabel (Wilda) of Riverview, Fla., Theodore Isabel (Martine) of Newburyport, Mass., and Christopher Isabel (Beth) of Riverview, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Theresa Murray Isabel in 2003; and son, Michael Isabel in 2017.

A celebration of life funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at Mt Hope Cemetery, Lewiston.

Gifts in Mr. Isabel’s name can be made to

LifePath Hospice

12470 Telecom Drive

Tampa, FL 33637

or at

www.chaptershealth.org.

