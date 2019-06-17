Julie Bernier Spugnardi holds an article from the September 1, 1961, Lewiston Daily Sun (which was the morning edition of what is now the Sun Journal) in which she is recognized as the first descendant of Dr. Louis Martel, for whom Martel Elementary School is named, to attend the school. Spugnardi attended an open house Monday afternoon at the school in Lewiston for past students and staff. The school will be closed and its students will attend the new Connors Elementary School in the fall. Spugnardi said she met her husband at Martel when they were in the first grade. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn
Jamie Doucette, Chantel Gayton, Alana Bouchard and Mackenzie Fournier, all Martel Elementary School alumni, look at memory books at an open house Monday for past students to say goodbye to the school. The school will be closed and its students will attend Connors Elementary School in the fall. Sun Journal photo by Andree Keh
Julie Bernier Spugnardi gets a hug at an open house Monday at Martel Elementary School in Lewiston for past students and staff. Spugnardi was recognized as the first descendant of Dr. Louis Martel, for whom the school is named, to attend the school. The school will be closed and its students will attend Connors Elementary School in the fall. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn