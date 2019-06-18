Recently, I learned that the bill for open primaries had been voted down in the Maine Legislature. It made me wonder if members of the Legislature want to keep independents from voting.

As a longtime independent, I choose to vote based on candidates’ qualifications, not political parties. I have experienced having to register and unregister from different parties in order to have a voice in primary voting. I am getting tired of primaries party hopping.

Now is the time to support open primaries in Maine. It would allow everyone to vote without a party affiliation, which is long overdue.

Nancy Prince,Wilton