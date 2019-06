AUBURN — The northbound off-ramp at Exit 75 of the Maine Turnpike in Auburn will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to complete milling and paving, according to Maine Turnpike Authority spokeswoman Erin Courtney. If it rains Sunday night, the work will be rescheduled to Monday night, she said.

