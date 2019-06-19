LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast and talk titled “The Silver Tsunami” on Thursday, July 11.

It will be held from 6:45 to 9 a.m. at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham, 490 Pleasant St.

John Rice, director of operations at Schooner Estates Senior Living Community in Auburn and a board member of the L/A Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, will speak about anticipating changes in the workforce, customers and health care in Maine.

Those who plan on donating an item for the door prizes should send notice by email to: [email protected] with the information by noon Tuesday, July 9.

Cost is $22 for members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/ and click on Attend Events.

