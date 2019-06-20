Dean College

Brooke Shelley of Minot has earned her way onto the Dean’s List at Dean College in Franklin, MA.

Lasell

Trevor Lachance of Minot and Haley Pelletier of South Paris have been named to the Dean’s List at Lasell College. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Pensacola Christian

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Sherilyn Mae Foster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Foster, of South Paris, has been named to the dean’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester GPA of 3.00 or higher.

